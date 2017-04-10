Canada worried about North Korea’s ‘dangerous and unstable’ regime: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at a loss for words Monday when asked about North Korea, stopping short of calling the country’s regime “crazy.”

“We are worried about the dangerous and unstable North Korean regime, period,” said Trudeau at a press conference in France.

“I think we have seen over the past months, indeed years, a kind of irresponsible, dangerous actions by this rogue regime in North Korea is a danger not just to the immediate region but to the entire world.”

Satellite images coupled with reports indicate that North Korea is bolstering its nuclear weapons program.

The United States has sent a navy carrier strike group toward the Korean Peninsula to provide a physical presence following North Korea’s persistent ballistic missile tests.

The situation in North Korea and what to do about it is an ongoing concern and discussion among world leaders, Trudeau said.

“We need to ensure that we are working together with our allies to find a path forward there because a nuclear power like North Korea that has shown a level of irresponsibility and,” Trudeau trailed off, as he searched for the right words.

“[North Korea’s] fundamental irresponsibility — to not use a word like crazy, which I will not use — is of real concern.”

Canada will continue to work with its allies to keep Canada safe help “diffuse” the situation, said Trudeau.

There have been concerns that Canada is uniquely vulnerable to attacks considering the country is not a partner in the U.S. ballistic missile defence (BMD) program.

At the core of the program’s system are dozens of interceptors designed to launch non-explosive warheads into space to collide with and destroy nuclear warheads headed for North America.

Former prime minister Paul Martin decided in 2005 that Canada would not take part in the BMD program.

In 2014, a Senate committee recommended Canada join the BMD program, “to preserve Canada’s sovereignty, security and national interests.” In 2015, a panel of security and defence experts urged the incoming Trudeau Liberals to join the BMD program.

The Trudeau Liberals have been revisiting that decision. And on Monday, the prime minister left the door open when asked if joining the BMD program might be on the table.

“Canadians expect this government, and any government to do what’s necessary to keep them safe in a way that is consistent with our values and we are always working with our partners on ways we can do that,” said Trudeau.

