Toronto officials to provide details for 2017 summer construction season

Toronto is getting a spring jump to the summer construction season as city officials take aim at the road work and infrastructure projects forthcoming in the months ahead.

Councillor Jaye Robinson will discuss the city’s plans and schedules during a press conference at Mill Street and Cherry Street Monday morning.

Toronto often deals with significant traffic headaches during the summer months as city crews work on a number of construction projects across the city.

The city has already announced a number of construction activities.

Starting April 10, there will be significant lane reductions on Wellington Street from Church Street to York Street due to watermain construction work, streetcar track work and road resurfacing. Work is expected to be complete by September.

Meanwhile, the ramp from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway to York, Bay and Yonge Streets will be closed permanently as of April 17.

The ramp will be replaced with a shorter ramp from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe Street that will open in January 2018.

The public can get further information on the City of Toronto’s construction projects here.