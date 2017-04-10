Wellington Street lane reductions begin April 10

Toronto’s summer construction season has yet to get underway but there is already a major disruption in the city’s downtown core.

Starting April 10, there will be significant lane reductions on Wellington Street from Church Street to York Street due to watermain construction work, streetcar track work and road resurfacing.

City officials say the construction project is expected to be complete by September.

Two intersections, Wellington Street at Bay Street and Wellington Street at York Street, will be closed for shorter periods when the streetcar tracks are being reconstructed in the intersections.

Westbound drivers and cyclist are being told to use alternative routes such as Richmond Street and King Street.

The city says crews will minimize the disruption by extending work hours, including working overnight and during the weekend.

There will also be signs to advise drivers and cyclists of the road closures.