Construction forces year-long service changes to part of TTC’s 501 streetcar line

If you ride the TTC’s 501 streetcar line in Toronto west end, your commute is about to change for 2017.

Beginning on Sunday, streetcar service west of Roncesvalles Avenue on The Queensway and Lake Shore Boulevard West will be replaced with buses as the City of Toronto and TTC work on multiple construction projects.

Route 501L and 301L Queen buses will operate between Dufferin Gate Loop on Dufferin Street and Long Branch Loop on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The buses will run on Queen Street West, The Queensway, Windermere Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Route 501M Queen buses will operate clockwise service on The Queensway, Windermere Avenue, Lake Shore Boulevard West, Marine Parade Drive and Park Lawn Road.

Riders transferring between streetcars and buses using PRESTO cards are asked not to tap onto the next vehicle.

The TTC said service changes are required as crews will be rehabilitating The Queensway bridge over the Humber River. and conducting track renewal on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Humber Loop and track replacement on Lake Shore Boulevard West between Humber Loop and Dwight Avenue.

Humber Loop is also scheduled to have improvements, such as new accessible platforms, shelters, rails, a building roof and an electrical substation.

Project notices said the work will continue throughout 2017, but there isn’t a listed completion date.

