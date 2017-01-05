501 Queen
January 5, 2017 10:16 pm

Construction forces year-long service changes to part of TTC’s 501 streetcar line

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Streetcars on the TTC's 501 Queen route west of Roncesvalles Avenue will be replaced with buses in 2017 due to construction work.

File / Global News
A A

If you ride the TTC’s 501 streetcar line in Toronto west end, your commute is about to change for 2017.

Beginning on Sunday, streetcar service west of Roncesvalles Avenue on The Queensway and Lake Shore Boulevard West will be replaced with buses as the City of Toronto and TTC work on multiple construction projects.

Route 501L and 301L Queen buses will operate between Dufferin Gate Loop on Dufferin Street and Long Branch Loop on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The buses will run on Queen Street West, The Queensway, Windermere Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Route 501M Queen buses will operate clockwise service on The Queensway, Windermere Avenue, Lake Shore Boulevard West, Marine Parade Drive and Park Lawn Road.

The TTC will be replacing 501 Queen streetcar service west of Roncesvalles Avenue with buses due to construction.

Toronto Transit Commission

Story continues below
Global News

Riders transferring between streetcars and buses using PRESTO cards are asked not to tap onto the next vehicle.

The TTC said service changes are required as crews will be rehabilitating The Queensway bridge over the Humber River. and conducting track renewal on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Humber Loop and track replacement on Lake Shore Boulevard West between Humber Loop and Dwight Avenue.

Humber Loop is also scheduled to have improvements, such as new accessible platforms, shelters, rails, a building roof and an electrical substation.

Project notices said the work will continue throughout 2017, but there isn’t a listed completion date.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
501 Queen
501 Queen streetcar
Toronto construction
Toronto Transit Commission
TTC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News