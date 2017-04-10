Canada
April 10, 2017 8:11 am

NDG warns of major traffic disruption; Monkland Ave. eastbound closed for 4 weeks

Felicia Parrillo. By Reporter  Global News

A construction sign in the Southwest borough in Montreal.

Noemi Cabana/Global News
A A

Beginning Monday, Monkland Avenue eastbound, between Girouard and Decarie will be closed for the next four weeks.

The closure is required for Bell to work on its underground infrastructure.

READ MORE: More traffic chaos for NDG and Montreal West residents

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce warned motorists that the closure may result in some extra traffic in the area.

The closure is in addition to St-Jacques Street West between St-Remi and De Courcelle, in the eastbound direction, that’s also barred beginning Monday.

READ MORE: Part of Saint-Jacques Street will close Monday for at least two months

A map showing a closure beginning Monday, April 10 on St-Jacques St., W.

Transport Quebec

That closure is due to work related to the Turcot Interchange.

The street will remain closed until July.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cote-des-Neiges
Decarie
Girouard
Monkland
Montreal Construction
Montreal street closure
Montreal traffic
NDG

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News