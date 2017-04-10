NDG warns of major traffic disruption; Monkland Ave. eastbound closed for 4 weeks
Beginning Monday, Monkland Avenue eastbound, between Girouard and Decarie will be closed for the next four weeks.
The closure is required for Bell to work on its underground infrastructure.
READ MORE: More traffic chaos for NDG and Montreal West residents
The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce warned motorists that the closure may result in some extra traffic in the area.
The closure is in addition to St-Jacques Street West between St-Remi and De Courcelle, in the eastbound direction, that’s also barred beginning Monday.
READ MORE: Part of Saint-Jacques Street will close Monday for at least two months
That closure is due to work related to the Turcot Interchange.
The street will remain closed until July.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.