Part of St-Jacques Street will close Monday for at least two months

Beginning on Monday, April 10, the stretch of St-Jacques Street. West, between St. Remi and De Courcelle streets will be closed for at least two months.

Transport Quebec announced Wednesday that they need to completely close the stretch of the street in order to continue road repairs that are needed for the Turcot Interchange.

The stretch of St-Jacques Street is a popular way for some commuters to get downtown during the morning rush hour.

The closure, like many we’ve seen lately as a result of the Turcot work, may cause traffic headaches for commuters.

Transport Quebec has yet to release details for a detour.