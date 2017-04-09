Edmonton Oilers chase 9th straight home win in final game of regular season

The Edmonton Oilers close out their regular season Sunday night against the Vancouver Canucks with a chance to set a new team record for consecutive wins on home ice.

The Oilers have won eight straight at Rogers Place. They also won eight straight home games in the 1984/85 and 1985/86 seasons.

They also have a shot to finish first in the Pacific Division: but for that to happen the Oilers must beat the Canucks and have the Anaheim Ducks lose in regulation to the Los Angeles Kings.

If the Oilers do finish first, they’d play Calgary in the first round of the playoffs. If they stay in second, they will meet San Jose.

Laurent Brossit will start in goal — his first appearance since a win over Colorado two weeks ago.

Captain Connor McDavid will win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer. He needs two points to become the first Oiler to do so since Doug Weight in 1995/96.

Catch the Oilers and Canucks on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m. MT.