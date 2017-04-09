Edmonton sports

More
Edmonton sports
April 9, 2017 12:12 pm

Edmonton Oilers beat Vancouver Canucks to clinch 2nd in Pacific division

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, has his stick lifted by Vancouver Canucks' Jayson Megna during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

VANCOUVER – It’s a sacrifice Mark Letestu would happily make again.

The Oilers forward lost a tooth on a high stick before returning to score the go-ahead goal on the ensuing power play in the third period as Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday to clinch at least second place in the Pacific Division.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers have high hopes heading into final away game of the regular season

“I’ll always trade teeth for goals,” said Letestu.

Having secured home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with the victory, the Oilers can finish first in the Pacific if they beat the Canucks in Sunday’s regular-season finale and the Anaheim Ducks lose to the Los Angeles Kings in regulation.

Luca Sbisa, Jordan Eberle

Edmonton Oilers’ Jordan Eberle, right, falls to the ice after colliding with Vancouver Canucks’ Luca Sbisa, of Italy, during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leon Draisaitl, Ben Hutton, Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, right, looks for a pass pass in front of teammate Leon Draisaitl, left, of Germany, as Vancouver Canucks’ Ben Hutton, back right, looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Connor McDavid, Alex Biega

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck while being chased by Vancouver Canucks’ Alex Biega (55) during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Luca Sbisa, Jordan Eberle

Edmonton Oilers’ Jordan Eberle, right, is checked by Vancouver Canucks’ Luca Sbisa, of Italy, during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Patrick Maroon, Ryan Miller

Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller, right, stops Edmonton Oilers’ Patrick Maroon during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Troy Stecher, Zack Kassian

Vancouver Canucks’ Troy Stecher, left, checks Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Connor McDavid, Jayson Megna

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, left, has his stick lifted by Vancouver Canucks’ Jayson Megna during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Story continues below

“There wasn’t a lot of people that predicted that coming into the year,” said Letestu. “As we win, as we continue to reach these different levels, there are new possibilities.”

After missing the playoffs the last 10 miserable seasons, Edmonton’s 101 points marks the first time the franchise has cracked the century mark since earning 106 in 1986-87.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs among biggest NHL success stories this season

“We believed in ourselves in the locker-room,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid. “We knew what we could do and what we were capable of.”

Jordan Eberle and Iiro Pakarinen also scored for Edmonton (46-26-9), which got 29 saves from Cam Talbot in his league-leading 73rd start of the season.

Brock Boeser and Alexander Edler replied for Vancouver (30-42-9). Ryan Miller made 32 stops.

Tied 1-1 in the third period, Letestu redirected a McDavid feed on a four-minute power play past Miller for his 16th goal of the season at 3:04.

McDavid’s assist extended his career-high point streak to 13 games (seven goals, 16 assists) — also now longest in the NHL this season.

READ MORE: Oilers’ Todd McLellan marks 700th game as NHL coach

The 20-year-old superstar leads the league in scoring with 98 points (30 goals, 68 assists) and is primed to become the first player to win the Art Ross Trophy in his second season since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07.

“It’s not weighing on my mind,” McDavid said if getting to 100 points mattered to him on a personal level. “It’s more important the team gets 100 points than an individual.”

After Letestu gave his team the lead, Edmonton put things away with 9:20 left in the third moments after killing a penalty to Milan Lucic. The bruising forward swatted Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher away like an annoying fly on a partial breakaway after coming out of the box. Lucic’s initial shot was stopped by Miller, but Pakarinen buried the rebound for his second.

Darnell Nurse, Bo Horvat

Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) and Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat fight during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bo Horvat, Darnell Nurse

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat, left, pulls the jersey off Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse while fighting during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bo Horvat, Darnell Nurse

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat, left, pulls the jersey off Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse while fighting during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iiro Pakarinen, Griffen Molino, Alex Biega, Darnell Nurse

Edmonton Oilers’ Iiro Pakarinen (26), of Finland, checks Vancouver Canucks’ Griffen Molino (13) as Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse (25) checks Vancouver’s Alex Biega (55) during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Griffen Molino, Alex Biega, Darnell Nurse

Vancouver Canucks’ Griffen Molino, left to right, Alex Biega and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse collide during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cam Talbot, Jayson Megna

Vancouver Canucks’ Jayson Megna, right, crashes into the net as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot defends during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fan

A fan holds up a cup synchronized to light up on Vancouver Canucks goals, after Canucks’ Brock Boeser scores against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Milan Lucic, Ryan Miller

Edmonton Oilers’ Milan Lucic, left, puts a shot over the net behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edler got a consolation goal for Vancouver, his sixth, with 40.3 seconds left in regulation, but Edmonton held on.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ playoff berth spurs musical tributes

The Canucks, who will miss the playoffs for second straight spring and the third time in four years, are an NHL-worst 7-22-3 since Jan. 25, a run that has seen them tumble to 29th in the overall standings.

Vancouver has lost seven in a row in regulation, and 12 straight at Rogers Arena (0-9-3) dating back to an overtime victory on Feb. 18, an embarrassing run that set a new franchise-low for consecutive games without a victory at home previously set during the team’s inaugural 1970-71 season.

Just 2-12-2 over their last 16 games overall, the club’s last victory in regulation in Vancouver came all the way back on Jan. 20.

“It’s hard not to think about that,” Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins said of his job security. “But the one thing you do as a coach is coach. I can’t control that. Every day I will work to make our team the best it can be and others will decide what we are going to do.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted, but I liked how the guys competed.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers make playoffs for 1st time since 2006: What’s changed in the last 11 years?

Edmonton opened the scoring 61 seconds into the second period when Eberle’s shot ramped up off Stecher’s stick and beat Miller upstairs on the shortside for his 17th.

Cam Talbot

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot makes a save during third period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Michael Chaput, Willie Desjardins, Brandon Sutter

Vancouver Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins, centre, stands on the bench behind Michael Chaput, left, and Brandon Sutter during third period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Michael Chaput, Brandon Sutter, Willie Desjardins, Reid Boucher

Vancouver Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins, back, stands on the bench behind Michael Chaput, from left, Brandon Sutter and Reid Boucher during third period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cam Talbot, Brandon Sutter

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Brandon Sutter (20) during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drew Shore, Milan Lucic, Oscar Klefbom, Alex Biega, Ben Hutton, Adam Larsson, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Cam Talbot

Vancouver Canucks’ Drew Shore (42), Alex Biega (55), and Ben Hutton (27) dig for the puck under Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot as Milan Lucic (27), Oscar Klefbom (77), of Sweden, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Adam Larsson (6), of Sweden, and Jordan Eberle (14) defend during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Milan Lucic, Troy Stecher

Edmonton Oilers’ Milan Lucic (27) fights off Vancouver Canucks’ Troy Stecher to setup a goal by teammate Iiro Pakarinen, not shown, during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cam Talbot

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot makes a save during third period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Milan Lucic, Troy Stecher

Edmonton Oilers’ Milan Lucic (27) fights off Vancouver Canucks’ Troy Stecher to setup a goal by teammate Iiro Pakarinen, not shown, during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Matthew Benning, Drake Caggiula, Darnell Nurse, Milan Lucic, Iiro Pakarinen

Edmonton Oilers’ Matthew Benning, left to right, Drake Caggiula, Darnell Nurse, Milan Lucic and Iiro Pakarinen, of Finland, celebrate Pakarinen’s goal during third period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Troy Stecher

Vancouver Canucks’ Troy Stecher (51)reacts after getting struck in the face by the puck during third period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Andrej Sekera, Milan Lucic

Edmonton Oilers’ Jordan Eberle, left to right, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Andrej Sekera, of Slovakia, and Milan Lucic celebrate Eberle’s goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Canucks got a power play late in the second and finally beat Talbot, who made his sixth straight start, after a couple of great chances.

Daniel Sedin fed twin brother Henrik down low, and he in turn found Boeser at the side of the net with a no-look pass for the rookie’s fourth goal in eight games since joining the Canucks before the Oilers responded in the third.

“We’ve gotten better as the season’s went along,” said Eberle. “I think we’re playing our best hockey right now, which is what you want to do going into the playoffs.”

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton bars, restaurants hope Oilers in playoffs boosts sales

Note: Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said after the game backup goalie Laurent Brossoit will start Sunday. Desjardins said he would leave it up to Miller whether he started or if Richard Bachman got the nod.

 
Report an error
2017 NHL Playoffs
2017 playoffs
Canucks
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Hockey
NHL
oilers
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News