Edmonton Oilers’ playoff berth spurs musical tributes

Fans of the Edmonton Oilers have come up with some creative ways to share their excitement over the team’s 2017 playoff berth.

It’s been 11 years since the Oilers were last in playoff contention, so their newfound winning ways have led to some musical inspiration.

Edmonton’s former poet laureate, rapper Cadence Weapon, a.k.a. Roland “Rollie” Pemberton, has created an original track highlighting Oilers team captain Connor McDavid.

with the Oilers making the playoffs last night, felt like a good time to drop this https://t.co/Bmfj2rTY6O #yeg #stanleycupplayoffs — Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) March 29, 2017

The song was released shortly after Tuesday night’s win and includes references to Wayne Gretzky, Milan Lucic, as well as the new arena’s home, the Ice District.

But Pemberton’s lyrics mainly celebrate the Oilers young captain:

“Young player but I’m in the league – Connor McDavid

We be winning when the game ends – Connor McDavid

We be skating on your whole team – Connor McDavid”

The song is getting positive reviews, with some even calling for it to become Edmonton’s anthem during the Oilers’ playoff run.

Pemberton, a well-known hip-hop artist and music producer who has been nominated for the Polaris Music Prize, was named Edmonton’s poet laureate in 2009.

Employees at 92.5 Fresh Radio have also gotten into the playoff spirit and created their own Oilers anthem, set to the music of Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.

The song and music video highlight Rogers Place and include cameos by CISN’s Chris Sheetz and 630CHED’s Bob Layton.

The lyrics include a thank-you to fans: “This one’s for the greatest fans, the patient fans, it means a lot,” and subsequent lines are just amusing: “They’ll drop their gloves and find the goal, fuelled by Alberta beef.”

Both songs capture the excitement that’s taken over the city since the Oilers made the playoffs. Who knows what anthems lie ahead should the team continue through to the Stanley Cup finals?