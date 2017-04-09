RCMP looking for missing Chestermere teen

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Chestermere, Alta.

Jesse Dewispelaere, 15, was last seen at his house in Chestermere, Wednesday.

RCMP believe that he’s still in the area with friends but want to confirm that he’s OK.

Dewispelaere’s mom Katherine said he left the house after she told him he was grounded for three days and hasn’t been back since.

She’s pleading with the public to come forward with any information about Jesse’s whereabouts.

“He’s just a really good kid. I have five kids and he’s really good. He listens and he doesn’t talk back. He’s a good boy and I just want him home safe,” Katherine said.

Dewispelaere is described as five-foot-five with blonde hair and brown eyes.

His family said he might be wearing red or grey striped Adidas running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP or Crime Stoppers.