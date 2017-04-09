2nd victim dies after Florida gym shooting blamed on disgruntled fitness instructor

April 9 (Reuters) – A second victim has died after a disgruntled fitness instructor opened fire on his former coworkers inside an upscale gym outside Miami before shooting himself, police said on Sunday.

Fitness manager Marios Hortis, 42, died while being treated for injuries he sustained in the Saturday shooting at Equinox Fitness in Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County police said in a statement. The gym’s general manager, Janine Ackerman, 35, was also killed.