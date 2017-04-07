Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for April 7, 2017
The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations Friday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:
Peel District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Caledon. However, bus service will run for James Grieve PS, South Fields Villa and Huttonville PS. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Caledon. Schools are open.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and City of Kawartha have been cancelled. Schools are open.
