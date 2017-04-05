Toronto, southern Ontario put under rainfall warning; snow in forecast

Forecasters say a significant rainfall is headed for the Greater Toronto Area, followed by a helping of springtime snow.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Wednesday afternoon for Toronto and most of southern Ontario.

The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday evening and continue Thursday, with rainfall amounts in the 30-to-50-mm range for Toronto and the surrounding area.

Rainfall warning issued for large section of southern and eastern Ontario including GTA. 30-50mm followed by snow. pic.twitter.com/8Z7KffCGnU — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 5, 2017

It’s the second time this week Environment Canada has issued a statement regarding heavy rains. The agency said the ground is nearly saturated and “has little ability to absorb further rainfall.”

Due to the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas, Toronto and Region Conservation is asking the public to stay away from rivers and streams.

Environment Canada is also warning drivers to take precautions such as increasing their following distance and using their headlights.

Cold winds in the forecast for Thursday evening are expected to turn the rain into slushy snow. Areas north of Toronto could receive five to 10 centimetres.

“For the GTA itself, particularly near downtown and towards the lake, not much accumulation, maybe a couple of centimetres at best,” Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell said.

Rain changes to snow from west to east Thursday evening. Heaviest amounts higher terrain north Niagara Escarpment. pic.twitter.com/ykRJk3GzpR — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 5, 2017

The city will likely get a break from all the precipitation soon, with sun and double-digit temperatures in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

— With a file from Briana Carnegie