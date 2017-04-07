Neil Patrick Harris is still looking for ‘awesome’ place to live in Vancouver

It could be the affordability crunch, it could be the low vacancy rate, but whatever the reason, actor Neil Patrick Harris is still homeless in Vancouver.
The Series of Unfortunate Events star is staying in the city to film season two of the Netflix show and has been house hunting since late February for a place to call home. He first got the attention of Vancouverites when he tweeted on Feb 22: “So I may be heading back to Vancouver for a while. Anyone have a sweet penthouse in Yaletown that they aren’t using..?”
He even set up an email account — Digs4NPH@gmail.com –where housing suggestions could be sent. The tweet elicited hundreds of responses offering up air mattresses, spare bedrooms, RVs, couches and basement suites – but apparently Harris still hasn’t found the right fit.
He tweeted again Thursday night, saying he’s “loving Vancouver” but is still looking for a place.
Harris previously raved about his past stay in Vancouver to The New York Times.
He called Vancouver a “fantastic city” and praised it for being health-conscious with plenty of outdoor activities.
Netflix recently renewed Unfortunate Events for a second and third season, according to Deadline. Hollywood North insider, YVR Shoots, says the production is set to film for a year between April 17, 2017 and April 20, 2018.
Harris plays the evil “Count Olaf” in the series.
