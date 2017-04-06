How Saskatoon’s Air Support Unit is helping nab thieves involved in rural property crime

They’re the eyes in the sky even when you think they’re not around.

Not only is the police service’s air support unit fighting crime from far above for Saskatoon, it assists RCMP when necessary.

“We see a lot from up here,” said Sgt. Wade Bourassa with the Saskatoon Police Service Air Support Unit.

Sgt. Bourassa is both pilot and police officer nabbing criminals on city streets from 4,000 feet above with the use of modern technology.

“This provides us the ability to see low light situations, day light situations and night time situation.”

Responding to scenes within seconds, the Air Support Unit is often searching for criminal activity before it even occurs.

“We do a lot of research as to when crime is happening, where it’s happening and we proactively patrol those areas and so that when we’re airborne were able to respond instantly,” Sgt. Bourassa said.

Flying eleven hundred hours a year, this crime fighting team will respond to 2,000 calls during that time.

“Some of those calls are suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, sometimes they turn into nothing often times they turn into capturing murder suspects.”

One call regarding a suspicious vehicle that took a half hour of the unit’s time to investigate and resulted in the apprehension of six murder suspects from Regina.

@SPSAir1 lending a hand with stopping some rural crime last night. Multiple thefts in Biggar, langham, stolen truck from Warman all captured pic.twitter.com/JvQjXSNX9A — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) April 2, 2017

According to Sgt. Bourassa, the unit will help RCMP with varying calls approximately 50 times a year.

“We account for the times we work with the RCMP,” he added.

“Not only are we asking for their help – they’re asking for ours because crime doesn’t end at the border of the city.”

According to Saskatchewan RCMP crime stats, calls for service in two of the province’s three districts were up in the last year:

South: up 7 per cent

Central: up 4 per cent

North: down 4 per cent

The more telling data was from 2011-2016:

South: down 9 per cent

Central: up 18 per cent

North: down 5 per cent

The RCMP has its own air assets throughout the country and require assistance mostly on crimes in progress or when their fleet of aircraft require an annual inspection.

“We bill them back in a cost recovery sort of situation so it doesn’t cost the taxpayers in the city anything,” Sgt. Bourassa said.

Typically, the calls are in close proximity to Saskatoon and it would take just seconds for the Air Support Unit to return if something were unfolding.

Plus, as Sgt. Bourassa pointed out the quick precision of the $500,000 camera and its abilities to zoom in and zoom out often means the team can monitor situations from city air space.

“The crime that’s being committed in Saskatoon, sometimes comes from people who live outside the city and vice versa so keeping tabs on all of that, working with our partners is of incredible value.”