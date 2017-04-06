37,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Nova Scotia

Three people are facing charges after Halifax Regional Police seized more than 37,000 illegal cigarettes.

Following a month-long investigation, police and officials with Service Nova Scotia’s Compliance and Special Investigations Unit arrested two men, aged 54 and 56, as well as a 45-year-old woman in Halifax on March 29. All three are now facing charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act.

The tobacco seized had a value of $14,000. Officers also seized an undisclosed amount of cash and a vehicle.

The Nova Scotia government says the amount of illegal tobacco in the province over the last 10 years. It has decreased from 30 per cent of all tobacco consumed to less than 10 percent.

Anyone with information regarding the sale or manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

Follow @NatashaPace