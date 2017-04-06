Canada
April 6, 2017 12:39 am
Updated: April 6, 2017 12:41 am

The Mounties just got a pay increase of 2.5 per cent

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pair of RCMP officers, one male and one female, in their Mountie red serge dress uniforms take part in a medal ceremony at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre during the Skate Canada 2006 figure skating event in Victoria, B.C. on Nov. 4, 2006.

Don Denton/The Canadian Press
RCMP officers across the country are getting a raise.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the Treasury Board has approved a 1.25 per cent salary increase backdated to Jan. 1, 2015 and a further 1.25 per cent as of Jan. 1, 2016.


Mounties in the rank of Superintendent and below as well as special constables will also receive a 2.3 per cent “market adjustment” increase effective next month.

A statement from Goodale’s office says these increases will bring total compensation for Mounties, including pensions and benefits, in line with eight police forces covering 90 per cent of the Canadian population.

READ MORE: Ottawa has paid out $3.7 billion (so far) to end public service perk

The RCMP website shows constables are paid $50,674 per year when they join the national police force, with salaries rising to $82,108 after three years of service.

