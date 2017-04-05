At least four people injured after SUV plows into Peachland library
A A
An SUV plunged through the front window of the Okanagan Regional Library in Peachland Wednesday, injuring at least four people.
Emergency officials are still on scene. There’s no word on how serious the injuries are or why the SUV crashed.
The library is located on Highway 97 at Clements Crescent.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.