Jury set to deliberate in Grace Robotti second degree murder trial

Grace Robotti, accused of second degree murder in the killing of Roxanne Louie, will soon know her legal fate.

Jury deliberation is set to start Thursday morning.

Louie was the mother of Robotti’s great-grandson. Louie was in Penticton in January 2015 when an altercation over how the three-year-old boy should be cared for turned deadly.

During her trial, which began March 21 in Kelowna court, Robotti admitted to killing Louie by striking her with a crowbar several times.

Robotti said she took the crowbar from Louie, who threatened her with it first. She has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and claims the killing was in self-defence.

Louie’s death was caused by at least 26 blows to the head.

While Robotti cleaned up the bloody scene her brother disposed of the body in the woods near Naramata.

The pair confessed to police a week after the killing.

Robotti’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.

– With files from Kimberly Davidson and Blaine Gaffney

