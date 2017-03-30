Accused killer Grace Robotti takes the stand

Grace Robotti and Roxanne Louie were close.

Robotti cared for Louie and her three-year-old son — Robotti’s great-grandson.

But their relationship began to sour in 2014.

The two women argued over what Robotti called trivial things including how Robotti held her great grandson.

Then on January 3, in Robotti’s home, she decided to confront Louie about her comments. That confrontation turned violent — ending in the death of Louie.

While under questioning from her lawyer, Robotti testified that she was upset about Louie’s comments about how she held the child.

Both women were in Robotti’s living room when things began to escalate.

There just happened to be a toolbox in the living room containing a crowbar.

Robotti testified that Louie somehow managed to get her hands on the crowbar and was threatening her with it.

Robotti said she panicked and tried to grab the crowbar from Louie.

During that time, Robotti says her brother, Pier, showed up. He’s also charged in the case but his case is still before the courts.

When Pier Robotti showed up, Grace Robotti said Roxanne Louie was on top of her. Pier pulled her off and that’s when she started hitting Louie repeatedly with the crowbar but said she never intended to kill her.

“I didn’t know I had hit her that many times and they weren’t full swings,” Robotti testified.

She went on to say that it came down to surviving the attack.

“It was either me or her. I was in a panic,” Robotti said.

Louie died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Despite pleas from her brother to go to the police, Robotti was hesitant, saying she need more time to think. Eight days after the killing, she finally went to the RCMP and she was charged with second degree murder.

It’s now the crown’s turn to cross examine Robotti.