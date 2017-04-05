Flood watch issued for Assiniboine River as Red River crests in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Flood officials are now keeping a close eye on the Assiniboine River as ice on it starts to move east.

A flood watch has been issued for the Assiniboine from Portage la Prairie to Headingley.

Flood officials say the Portage Diversion is helping limit flows on the Assiniboine but as it approaches capacity, more water may be allowed to go down the Assiniboine.

In its latest flood bulletin the province said ice in both the drainage system and on streams continues to cause overland flooding in other parts of the province.

A flood warning is now in place for the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam to Holland, Pelican, Rock and Oak lakes, Birdtail and Pipestone creeks and the Morris, Pembina and Souris Rivers.

In Brandon city officials say ice jams on the river corridor between 26th Street and 1st Street forced levels on the Assiniboine there to rise sharply this morning.

In a news release flood officials say they’ve since leveled off but will still prepare for a higher peak level.

The Red River crested yesterday at 19.4 feet.