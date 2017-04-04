How much does Team Sweden know about their second home, Canada?

The Ford World Men’s Curling Championship continues at Northlands Coliseum. Twelve teams are vying for the world title.

Niklas Edin, skip of Team Sweden, has won the championship twice.

He and his teammates are no stranger to Canada, they spend about 150 days of the year in our country.

They play the grand slam and world curling tour events across Canada.

So, we decided to see how much Edin, third Oskar Eriksson and second Rasmus Wrana know about our country.

When asked if he was up for the challenge, Wrana said, “Not really, but I’ll take it.”