Libraries in Sask. forced to stop inter-library transfers due to budget cuts

Library users in Saskatchewan now have one less avenue to get a title that they were looking for. Saskatchewan libraries are closing their electronic border, where library cardholders could get a title they wanted from around the province.

The news comes on the heels of the provincial budget, where it was announced that $3.5 million would be cut from libraries across Saskatchewan.

In 2016, 693,000 holds were filled between libraries across the province. Starting Tuesday anything requested from libraries in other regions will not be filled unless it is already in transit.

READ MORE: 6 Palliser Regional Library staff laid off due to Sask. budget cuts, says union

“With a single stroke of its red pen, the provincial government has closed the borders between libraries in this province,” Sean Quinlan, Chair of the Regina Public Library Board of Directors, said. “What was once a nationally-recognized system of sharing and efficiency is no longer sustainable.”

“By closing off resources available to smaller centres, the government has created a two-tiered system of library services in this province.”

The system will begin to prohibit customers from placing holds on materials from other regions on April 10.

RPL is currently reviewing its own budget and determining whether customers living outside the city limits can access its material.

The RPL will be hosting two information sessions about the provincial budget cuts on April 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Central Library.