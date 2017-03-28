6 Palliser Regional Library staff laid off due to Sask. budget cuts, says union

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says six staff members at the Palliser Regional Library have been laid off due to the Saskatchewan budget.

CUPE Local 9, which represents workers at the Palliser Regional Library, said the staff members from the regional library headquarters and the library had lost 58 per cent of its budget.

“I am shocked and appalled that the Sask. Party government is gutting our wonderful regional library system,” Stacey Landin, president of CUPE Local 9, said in a statement.

“Libraries are integral to our society and these cuts will have real life implications for the hundreds of thousands of people who use services every year.”

The province has axed the $1.3 million operating grant to the municipal library systems in Regina and Saskatoon. The seven regional library systems are facing a loss of almost 60 per cent of their funding, about $3.5 million.

On its website, the Palliser Regional Library has listed the services that will be impacted. This includes a halt to ordering new books, DVDs or magazines, the loss of ability to transfer items between libraries, less digital resources such as e-books and community programming like the summer reading club or book clubs.

Landin also added that it is shocking the government is cutting services while reducing corporate tax rates. The library is encouraging people to contact their MLAs and have provided a sample letter to MLAs on their website.

The Palliser Regional Library has 20 branches throughout south-central Saskatchewan.