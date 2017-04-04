RCMP appeal to public in search for missing Okanagan couple

A disappearance that’s said to be out of character has prompted Okanagan RCMP to ask for the public’s help.

Lake Country RCMP said 20-year-old Sara Oleksy and 24-year-old Braydon Bliss, a common-law couple, were last seen by a family member Apr. 1.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe the couple is either in Kelowna, Lake Country or the North Okanagan,” a RCMP press release said Monday evening.

Bliss’ last post on social media, Mar. 28 was upbeat.

Bliss and Olesky had a baby together in November. RCMP have not provided any information on the whereabouts of their infant girl.

RCMP said they are concerned for the couple’s health and well-being.

Sara Oleksy:

• Caucasian female;

• 20 years;

• 5 ft 7 in (170 cm);

• 139 lbs (63 kg);

• blonde hair with a ‘bob’ cut;

• blue eyes;

She was last seen wearing:

• blue jeans;

• black leather jacket;

• black strap sandals;

Braydon Bliss:

• Caucasian male;

• 24 years;

• 5 ft 11 in (180 cm);

• 141 lbs (64 kg);

• Brown hair;

He was last seen wearing:

• blue jeans;

• a Crooks and Castle hoodie;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Sara Oleksy or Braydon Bliss is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.