RCMP appeal to public in search for missing Okanagan couple
A disappearance that’s said to be out of character has prompted Okanagan RCMP to ask for the public’s help.
Lake Country RCMP said 20-year-old Sara Oleksy and 24-year-old Braydon Bliss, a common-law couple, were last seen by a family member Apr. 1.
“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe the couple is either in Kelowna, Lake Country or the North Okanagan,” a RCMP press release said Monday evening.
Bliss’ last post on social media, Mar. 28 was upbeat.
Bliss and Olesky had a baby together in November. RCMP have not provided any information on the whereabouts of their infant girl.
RCMP said they are concerned for the couple’s health and well-being.
Sara Oleksy:
• Caucasian female;
• 20 years;
• 5 ft 7 in (170 cm);
• 139 lbs (63 kg);
• blonde hair with a ‘bob’ cut;
• blue eyes;
She was last seen wearing:
• blue jeans;
• black leather jacket;
• black strap sandals;
Braydon Bliss:
• Caucasian male;
• 24 years;
• 5 ft 11 in (180 cm);
• 141 lbs (64 kg);
• Brown hair;
He was last seen wearing:
• blue jeans;
• a Crooks and Castle hoodie;
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Sara Oleksy or Braydon Bliss is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.
