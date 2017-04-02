Edmonton foosball player is first local woman headed to world championships

Edmonton’s Zoe Labelle is headed to Hamburg, Germany to participate in the Table Soccer World Cup.

The 24-year-old has spent the past four years crafting her foosball skills.

Her interest in the sport piqued when she began working at a local pub, which was also home to the Edmonton Foosball League.

“The mind game, that’s what really got me into it,” Labelle said. “It’s not just moving the ball around on a table; it’s getting into people’s heads, figuring it out like a little puzzle.”

Labelle is the only woman from Edmonton to ever compete in the international event and one of six women from Canada rounding out a national team of 15 members.

“I’m super excited about it. I never thought I’d actually make it to this. I thought I’d just play tournaments here and there but I actually made it.”

“She’s really good under pressure,” said fellow team member Will Stranks.

Stranks is participating in his fourth World Cup and says the team to watch out for is the U.S.

Players from 40 different countries will square off for the World Cup in singles, doubles and team events.

“It doesn’t sound very cool but it’s fun. I really enjoy foosball,” Labelle joked.

“I got to see Team Canada play and I thought I could be on a women’s team one day,” Labelle said of attending the 2012 Championships. “I’ve been pushing for that every since and I’m here now.”

The tournament runs April 11-17 in Hamburg, Germany.