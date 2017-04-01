Sask Valley Vipers book ticket to Western Bantam Final

The Sask Valley Vipers defeated the Swift Current Kabos Broncos 5-1 to leap frog two teams in the standings of the 2017 Western Canada Bantam Championships.

It was the last game of round robin pool play, and the hosts will now face the undefeated Burnaby Winter Club in the gold medal game Sunday at Legends Centre in Warman, Sask.

Josh Pillar scored twice for the Vipers, while Keenan Allan, Jesse Nash and Brayden Lockinger followed up with goals of their own. Hayden Wilm scored the lone goal for Swift Current.

Sask Valley outshot the Broncos 41-34, while Vipers goalie Matt Hennessey stopped 33 shots for the win.

The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers will take on the Winnipeg Monrachs in the bronze, which gets underway at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Puck drop for the championship game is at 1:30 p.m.