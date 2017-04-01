Battlefords North Stars beat Estevan 7-4 in Game 1 of SJHL Semi Final
With less than four minutes left in the game, Estevan Bruins forwards Isaac Embree and Michael McChesney scored on Taryn Kotchorek to get the visitors within two goals of the Battlefords North Stars, but the home team hung on to win game one in the best of seven series 7-4.
North Stars alternate captain Reed Delainey scored a hatrick, while Owen Lamb added two goals for the Battlefords. Layne Young had a three point night, with three assists for the Stars.
McChesney led the Bruins with two goals and one assist.
The Bruins were outshot 55-22, and Estevan goalie Nathan Alalouf made 48 saves in the outing.
Game 2 is Saturday, April 1st at 7 p.m CT.
