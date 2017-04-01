Flames not threatening to leave city but new arena needed: Ken King

The Calgary Flames clinched a playoff spot Friday night but it may not be enough to keep the team in southern Alberta according to team President and CEO Ken King.

A comment King made earlier in the week during an interview with Toronto radio station the Fan 590 – is making waves on social media.

King was speaking about the Calgary Next Project, when he said if a new arena isn’t built, the team may have to leave the city.

On Saturday, King clarified his comments emphasizing the comment wasn’t a threat.

“I don’t think it’s fair to threaten people- it’s not the right way to do things,” King said in an interview with Global News.

“If moving is in our future, then my job, my entire consideration here – is to ensure that day never comes. We wouldn’t threaten to move. We would make a decision, we’d put a recommendation to our ownership group and make a decision about what alternatives we have.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi issued a statement Saturday in response to King’s comments.

“I am confident that a new project that has public benefit for public money exists, and I know both sides are working very hard on that. The owners of the Calgary Flames have repeatedly assured Calgarians that they would not threaten to move the team, and I assume that they have not shifted from that position. I plan to enjoy the playoff run while letting the conversations continue!”

King said he’s been meeting with city officials weekly and talks are centered around finding an option for a new arena project. The possible locations include the West Village and Victoria Park.

“If we can’t find a place to play here, what are our alternatives? We’d make that decision and we’d share that with people,” King said.

King went on to say he can’t imagine Calgary without the Flames and that he’s confident a deal can be reached on a new arena project.

He said the team offers social, cultural and economic value to the city.