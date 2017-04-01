Winnipeg Blue Bombers part ways with running backs coach Avon Cobourne

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are on the hunt for a new running backs coach.

A day after the surprise retirement of Ryan Smith, the Bombers released a statement on Saturday announcing they’ve parted ways with running backs coach Avon Cobourne. The 38-year-old Cobourne has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of football.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Ryan Smith retires from football

Cobourne joined the Bombers coaching staff last season after holding the same position with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2014 and 2015.

The Bombers will finalize their coaching staff in the next few weeks with the club also needing to hire an offensive line coach after Bob Wylie accepted a similar position with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

RELATED: Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea elected to Canadian Football Hall Of Fame