Remai Modern awards restaurant contract to Toronto company

A Toronto company will run the restaurant at the new Remai Modern Art Gallery in Saskatoon.
Oliver & Bonacini will run the food services in the facility when it opens later this year.
READ MORE: City of Saskatoon handed keys to Remai Modern Art Gallery
Remai Modern CEO and executive director Gregory Burke said Oliver & Bonacini is renowned for innovative restaurants.
“Significantly, it has experience working within arts institutions, having operated restaurants and a rooftop event space at TIFF Bell Lightbox since 2010,” Burke said in a statement.
“We can be assured of some exciting things on the menu.”
Andrew Oliver, president and CEO, Oliver & Bonacini, said they are looking at bringing their bold and vibrant vision to Saskatoon.
“We share a passion for contributing to Canadian culture in imaginative ways, and are excited to collaborate in creating exceptional experiences for local and global guests alike,” Oliver said.
READ MORE: More federal funding for Remai Modern Art Gallery
Canoe, an Oliver & Bonacini restaurant in Toronto, recently placed eighth in the top 100 restaurants in Canada.
The company will run food and catering operations in the building under a 10-year contract, with an option for it to be extended for another 10 years upon mutual agreement.
Oliver & Bonacini intends to hire approximately 50 people locally, with oversight from their culinary and operations team.
Remai Modern Art Gallery is scheduled to open this fall.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.