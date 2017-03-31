Remai Modern awards restaurant contract to Toronto company

A Toronto company will run the restaurant at the new Remai Modern Art Gallery in Saskatoon.

Oliver & Bonacini will run the food services in the facility when it opens later this year.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon handed keys to Remai Modern Art Gallery

Remai Modern CEO and executive director Gregory Burke said Oliver & Bonacini is renowned for innovative restaurants.

“Significantly, it has experience working within arts institutions, having operated restaurants and a rooftop event space at TIFF Bell Lightbox since 2010,” Burke said in a statement.

“We can be assured of some exciting things on the menu.”

Andrew Oliver, president and CEO, Oliver & Bonacini, said they are looking at bringing their bold and vibrant vision to Saskatoon.

“We share a passion for contributing to Canadian culture in imaginative ways, and are excited to collaborate in creating exceptional experiences for local and global guests alike,” Oliver said.

READ MORE: More federal funding for Remai Modern Art Gallery

Canoe, an Oliver & Bonacini restaurant in Toronto, recently placed eighth in the top 100 restaurants in Canada.

The company will run food and catering operations in the building under a 10-year contract, with an option for it to be extended for another 10 years upon mutual agreement.

Oliver & Bonacini intends to hire approximately 50 people locally, with oversight from their culinary and operations team.

Remai Modern Art Gallery is scheduled to open this fall.