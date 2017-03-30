City of Saskatoon handed keys to Remai Modern Art Gallery

The City of Saskatoon has been handed the keys to the new Remai Modern Art Gallery.

Mayor Charlie Clark said although they have the keys, there is still work to be done before the gallery opens to the public later this year.

“We have the keys to the building, which means we can get to the finishing work and secondary contracts,” Clark said in a release.

Remai Modern board chair Alain Gaucher said that includes the installation of the vault system and work on the feature gallery and restaurant kitchen.

He added that environmental factors also need to be considered before any art can be moved to the new building.

“Once we know the air quality, heating and humidity levels are where they must be, we can begin the complex process of moving art into the building,” Gaucher said in a statement.

“It’s our responsibility to safeguard the significant investments and public assets we are entrusted to protect at Remai Modern.”

The gallery, located along the South Saskatchewan River at River Landing, is expected to open in the fall of 2017.

The Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority expects the gallery to generate $17 million annually to the city’s economy.