More federal funding for Remai Modern Art Gallery

The Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan has received more funding from the federal government.

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said the Liberal government will fund an additional $3 million to the Saskatoon facility.

“Today’s investment will increase the Remai Modern’s capacity to preserve its extensive collection while ensuring it is accessible to all,” Goodale said in a statement.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will be a place for Saskatoon to celebrate its vibrant arts and culture scene.”

The money will support the construction and completion of two galleries and the purchase of specialized equipment.

Remai Modern CEO Gregory Burke said the funds will allow the facility to function at its potential.

“Large, equipped gallery spaces are necessary to present international touring exhibitions, while equipment such as the vault systems will allow the museum to protect its art collection and attract significant art loans.”

The Canadian government has now contributed over $16 million to Remai Modern. The gallery originally received over $13 million in 2013 through the Building Canada Fund.

The gallery, located at River Landing, has been plagued with construction delays.

The 130,000 square foot facility was originally slated to open in 2016, but that was pushed back to January 2017.

The opening was further delayed when the contractor had to push back a construction benchmark date.

No official opening date has been set.