Lynx leaps through trees to chase squirrel near Drayton Valley

It’s something you might not see every day, or even once in your life, but one man near Drayton Valley captured incredible video of a lynx hunting for its next meal.

Ken Nicholson captured video of a lynx climbing a tree to chase a squirrel on Thursday morning, just west of Drayton Valley.

The video shows the athleticism of the cat, leaping from tree to tree to tree in hopes of catching the furry creature.

When the squirrel makes a quick exit, the lynx climbs part-way down the tree before jumping to the ground.

It’s something Nicholson said he’s never seen before.

A lynx is a medium-sized cat with a short tail. They’re perhaps most recognizable by the tufts of black hair on the tips of their ears.