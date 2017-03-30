Dunnville woman dies in house fire

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a fire in her Dunnville home.

Haldimand County OPP say an officer was driving along Pine Street near Broad Street West at around 2 p.m. Wednesday when smoke was spotted coming from a house.

An unconscious woman, identified as Paula Coupe from Dunnville, was found inside and taken to hospital where she died.

Two others made it out safely, including an injured man who was found on the front lawn after he jumped from a second-floor window.

No damage figure or cause has been reported as the Fire Marshall continues to investigate.