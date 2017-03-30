Original Aunt Viv from ‘Fresh Prince’ responds to cast reunion photo: ‘There will never be a true reunion’

It’s been decades since actress Janet Hubert was fired from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air following rumoured behind-the-scenes friction with star Will Smith, replaced in the role of Aunt Viv by Daphne Maxwell Reid, yet some grudges are seemingly held longer than others.

That’s apparently the case given some choice comments Hubert shared about the recent reunion photo of Smith and the rest of the surviving Fresh Prince cast (James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013).

In a scathing post on her Facebook page, Hubert lashed out at “media hoe” Alfonso Ribeiro, who originally posted the pic on Instagram, in which he poses alongside Smith and Fresh Prince co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell.

“I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo,” wrote Hubert, misspelling Ribeiro’s name. “Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will.”

She continued: “There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

In conclusion, she noted: “I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.”

Last year, Hubert slammed Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith over their stance regarding the #OscarsSoWhite controversy when they threatened to boycott the ceremony.

“You ain’t Barack and Michelle Obama,” she said, addressing Pinkett Smith in a YouTube video (which has since been removed). “And y’all need to get over yourselves. You have a huge production company that you only produce your friends and family and yourself. So you are a part of Hollywood, you are part of the system that is unfair to other actors. So get real.”