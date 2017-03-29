Portage Terriers shock the Steinbach Pistons with 2 late goals for series lead

The Portage Terriers saved their best for last on Wednesday in Steinbach.

The Terriers scored twice in the final 1:11 of the third period to stun the Steinbach Pistons 3-2 in game three of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League semifinal at the T.G. Smith Centre. The victory gives the Terriers a 2-1 series lead in the best of seven semifinal.

The Terriers pulled their goalie in the final minutes of the third period trailing by a single goal and with the extra attacker Ty Enns scored from the blueline for the equalizer with 71 seconds left in regulation.

With overtime looming and time winding down the Terriers broke in a 3-on-1, and Takato Cox fired in the game winning goal with just 17 second left to give Portage their first series lead.

WATCH: Game 3 Highlights

Ryan Sokoloski scored the other Terriers’ goal while Braden Purtill and Jack Johnson replied for the Pistons.

All of the first three games of the series have been decided by a single goal. Game four is scheduled for Friday in Portage la Prairie.

In the other semifinal series the OCN Blizzard defeated the Winkler Flyers 3-1 for a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Blizzard can complete the sweep in game four on Thursday.