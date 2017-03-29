Unique stone discovered in China can’t stop moving

There’s a stone in China, that once set in motion, can reportedly rock back-and-forth for around nine minutes. That could be a world record.

According to Guinness World Records, a Chinese stone named “Heart of Yiwu” currently holds the record for swinging at about four minutes.

The head of Institute of Resources and Environmental Engineering at Hebei Geo University, Luan Wenlou, said stones like these swing just like a tumbler.

“The stone bottom is dense without holes, while holes may exist at the top. If the stone has some holes at the top but none at the bottom, the density of the bottom is higher and the centre of gravity is at the bottom. So it swings like a tumbler,” said Luan.

Yang Jian, who lives in north China’s Shijiazhuang City, said his stone can break the record. During an experiment, Yang’s stone was found to swing for over nine minutes.

Yang said he got the stone last June and was surprised when he discovered its dancing feature last January.

“I put it down casually and found it couldn’t stop swinging. Then I realized it could swing for a while. People felt strange when I told them about it,” said Yang.

Yang said he would take the stone to Guinness World Records and is confident the stone will be certified as the world record holder.