Charge laid in deadly pedestrian crash in northwest Edmonton

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a 64-year-old man died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Edmonton at the beginning of March.

Police said Wednesday they charged Christopher Ralph Smallwood with careless driving.

The charge comes after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing 128 Avenue between 97 Street and 101 Street on Friday, March 3.

Police said the 64-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a 2012 white Ford Econoline van heading east on 128 Avenue.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital where he died on March 8.

Speed and alcohol were not considered factors, police said. The man driving the van was not injured.

The man’s death was Edmonton’s third traffic fatality of 2017.