Man, 64, dies in hospital after being struck by van in northwest Edmonton

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in northwest Edmonton at the beginning of March died in hospital last week, police said Thursday.

The collision happened the morning of Friday, March 3. Police were told a 64-year-old man was crossing 128 Avenue between 97 Street and 101 Street when a 2012 white Ford Econoline van heading east on 128 Avenue struck the pedestrian.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday, March 8.

Police said his death marks Edmonton’s third traffic fatality of the year.

The 31-year-old man driving the van was not injured. Edmonton police said no charges have been laid against him at this time.

Police previously said the location where the crash happened was “outside where one reasonably would be crossing.”

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News