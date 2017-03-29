Tax relief on the way for Fort McMurray homeowners with irreparable damage

Fort McMurray homeowners whose houses remain unlivable following last spring’s wildfire will not have to pay their municipal taxes this year.

Tax relief is being offered for residential properties that were destroyed or irreparably damaged by the May 2016 wildfire and remain uninhabitable as of Jan. 1, 2017.

The motion was put forward by Coun. Sheldon Germain and passed unanimously by Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) council Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire rebuild: homeowners to be compensated for increased drywall duties

The tax break is optional.

“The whole intent is to provide a little bit of support for those that lost their homes or are still working at repairing their homes and getting back, or are basically not able to access their places,” Germain said.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray bridge ‘Responders Way’ sign unveiled to honour wildfire crews

Council also voted in favour of asking the Alberta government for provincial education tax relief for the same properties. Administration has also been asked to request funding from the provincial government equal to the amount the municipality would be cancelling in municipal tax relief.

The Fort McMurray wildfire destroyed 2,400 buildings, or about 15 per cent of the community. The Beast forced an estimated 88,000 people from their homes when the entire Fort McMurray area was evacuated on May 3, 2016.

On Tuesday, the RMWB announced a community-driven gathering is being planned for May 3 at Snye Park in Fort McMurray. The dawn-to-dusk gathering is meant to be a tranquil and supportive way for people to come together to reflect and share in a safe environment, if they choose to.