1 year after wildfire, Fort McMurray plans community gathering for May 3

A “community-driven, dawn-to-dusk gathering” is being planned for May 3 and will be held at Snye Park in Fort McMurray, the municipality said Tuesday.

In a news release posted on its website, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said the event, marking one year since the massive wildfire, will be “tranquil” and “supportive.”

A wildfire forced an estimated 88,000 people from their homes during two mandatory evacuations on May 3 and 4, 2016. No one died in the fire but two evacuees were killed in a collision while headed south on Highway 881. The fire destroyed about 2,400 homes and other buildings.

“Marking this occasion is an important step in our region’s recovery,” Mayor Melissa Blake said. “We want to provide an opportunity for friends and neighbours to come together, reflect and share in a safe and supported community environment.”

Residents and stakeholders gave input on the format for the gathering. Organizers also looked to other communities and their responses to disaster recovery.

“The atmosphere will be tranquil, supportive, welcoming and community-centred,” the news release said.

“No formal presentations will be made at the gathering and all activities will be free.”

The municipality said rural communities can choose where and how they want to mark the date and the Recovery Task Force and municipal departments will provide support.

Wood Buffalo’s May 3 event schedule:

5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Community breakfast accompanied by wellness activities such as sunrise meditation and yoga

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community-driven arts, recreation, leisure and spiritual activities

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Community barbecue and informal activities including local artists, acoustic performances and games

The Recovery Task Force is working with individuals, organizations and businesses that have already expressed interest in participating in the gathering. Anyone with an interest in formally participating is asked to email recovery@rmwb.ca.

Additional details will be shared in the days and weeks ahead, the municipality said.