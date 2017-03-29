3 ways to get Edmonton Oilers 1st-round home playoff tickets

The Edmonton Oilers officially qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, and now there will be three ways for fans to get their hands on playoff tickets.

The Oilers said tickets for all four possible first round home games at Rogers Place will go on sale Monday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. MT. The playoffs begin April 12. However, it won’t be clear what the Oilers’ schedule will be until closer to puck drop.

The team warned that tickets will be extremely limited and they are expected to sell quickly. The tickets will be available at EdmontonOilers.com.

The Oilers are also introducing a free program for fans to sign up for email alerts for any last-minute tickets released on Oilers playoff game days.

Cam Talbot made 34 saves en route to backstopping the @EdmontonOilers to their first #StanleyCup Playoff berth since 2005-06. pic.twitter.com/jaTQP3mDcx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 29, 2017

The team said subscribers to the Last Minute Ticket Alert program will receive an email when tickets are released. Each message will include a link to a password-protected page where the tickets may be purchased on a first come, first served basis. Fans can sign up for the program on the team’s website.

On Friday, March 31, the Oilers will also be activating fan-to-fan ticket resale via the NHL Ticket Exchange. This will allow fans to purchase tickets directly from Oilers ticket package holders before individual game tickets go on sale to the public.

The team said the NHL Ticket Exchange is the only fan resale site that can guarantee admittance to the game, but noted tickets sold there can often exceed their face value.