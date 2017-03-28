Twitter erupts with #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs hilarity

The excitement in Edmonton is enormous. After all, if the Oilers win against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, the hockey club will have clinched an NHL playoff spot for the first time in 11 years.

As many fans take to the Internet to share in their excitement, a humorous hashtag has emerged and now #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs is the top trending hashtag in Canada.

Here are a collection of some of the tweets that have left our newsroom giggling.

#LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs I had a faux hawk. Actually, scratch that, I still had hair. pic.twitter.com/LcnYJOtdNa — Andrew (@CDNcomrade) March 29, 2017

#LastTimeTheOilersMadePlayoffs I was the sports anchor at @GlobalSaskatoon and thought frosted tips was a good idea. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wyODQWMP2X — Kevin Jesus (@GlobalJesus) March 29, 2017

#LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs I was in grade 11….and now I teach grade 11. — TyreFyreStyre (@kelseystyre) March 29, 2017

My playoff beard resembled the Nuge's current lip offering. #LastTimeTheOilersMadePlayoffs — Adam Pennycook (@Laughing_Pug) March 29, 2017

I almost threw my Motorola razor at a guy wearing a Hartford whalers jersey #LastTimeTheOilersMadePlayoffs — Rodd H (41-25-9) (@GoopyFunSeeker) March 29, 2017

#LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs I dreamed that I would marry Nick Carter. (Doesn't matter that I still pathetically dream that.) — Sarah Lorelle (@MzSarahLorelle) March 29, 2017

#LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs Nexopia was the coolest thing ever. — Ben from Edmonton (@benoliver_1) March 29, 2017

#LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs i was in love with summer and marissa on the OC — Ryan M (@RyanJM92) March 29, 2017