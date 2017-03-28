Canada
March 28, 2017 10:02 pm

Twitter erupts with #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs hilarity

Margeaux Morin By Weather Specialist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Oilers' 11-year playoff drought could be over tonight. With a victory over the Kings, the Oilers will be guaranteed a spot in the NHL's postseason for the first time since their unlikely Stanley Cup run in 2006. Kevin Karius and Quinn Phillips have details.

The excitement in Edmonton is enormous. After all, if the Oilers win against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, the hockey club will have clinched an NHL playoff spot for the first time in 11 years.

As many fans take to the Internet to share in their excitement, a humorous hashtag has emerged and now #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs is the top trending hashtag in Canada.

Here are a collection of some of the tweets that have left our newsroom giggling.

