Twitter erupts with #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs hilarity
The excitement in Edmonton is enormous. After all, if the Oilers win against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, the hockey club will have clinched an NHL playoff spot for the first time in 11 years.
As many fans take to the Internet to share in their excitement, a humorous hashtag has emerged and now #LastTimeOilersMadePlayoffs is the top trending hashtag in Canada.
Here are a collection of some of the tweets that have left our newsroom giggling.
