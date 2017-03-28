Edmonton Oilers could clinch playoff spot Tuesday night: ‘still a dog fight right to the end’

The Edmonton Oilers are within reach of the NHL playoffs and could clinch a spot in the post-season Tuesday night with a win against the Los Angeles Kings.

The team hit the ice for practice Tuesday morning and while the players can taste the post-season, they know it’s not a done deal yet.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We obviously know what’s at stake,” Connor McDavid said.

“We’ve done some good things, we’ve beat some good things but it’s a dog fight. Looking at it, you can finish anywhere from first in your division to second in the wild card so it definitely is still a dog fight right to the end.”

Forward Jordan Eberle, who started his NHL career with the Oilers in 2010 and played his 500th career game Saturday night, has never seen the post-season.

“Obviously you play here to make the playoffs and it hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted in the past few years,” he said Tuesday after practice.

“Being here the longest, to finally have the opportunity to do it, it’s exciting.”

With the team well aware of the opportunity in front of them, head coach Todd McLellan said the preparation and approach to the game will be the same as any other night.

“That’s something we want to continue to do as we move forward in all the games we play from now until we’re done. The opponent is what’s in the way and I’ve seen that opponent – when their backs are up against the wall – they don’t disappear.”

It won’t be an easy battle, as the Oilers are facing a desperate team in the Kings, who are 14 points behind the Oilers heading into Tuesday night play. With a loss against the Oilers, the Kings’ playoff hopes fade even further.

Watch below: Patrick Maroon, Jordan Eberle and Todd McLellan talk potential playoffs.

The last time the Oilers made the playoffs was in 2006 when the team went all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. They fell 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tuesday night is also fan appreciation night. Each chair inside Rogers Place has been draped with an Oilers T-shirt and there will be prizes up for grabs at the game.

