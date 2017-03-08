Edmonton Oilers playoff ticket prices will weigh heavy on wallets

There are just 16 games remaining in the Edmonton Oilers‘ regular season, and for the first time in 10 years the team is looking ahead to the playoffs.

But fans ready to attend potential post-season games should also be ready to pay significantly more for tickets.

According to a pamphlet mailed out to season ticket holders, lower bowl seating will start at $169 per seat in the first round of the playoffs. Should the Oilers move on to further rounds, tickets in that seating area would be $225 for the Western Conference final and $337 for the Stanley Cup Final.

Upper bowl seats start at $68 for the first round, while club seats start at $280.

One season ticket holder Global News spoke with said he pays about $60 per seat per game for his regular season tickets. If the Oilers make the playoffs, his tickets would go up to $91 per seat per game in the first round – a 52 per cent increase.

In the second round, the same seat would cost $106 per game. Third round tickets would go for $121 per game and the Stanley Cup Final would cost him $182 per seat per game – more than three times what he paid during the regular season.

The Oilers would not be the only team to sharply raise ticket prices for the playoffs. In 2013, the Toronto Maple Leafs increased the price by 75 per cent for just the first round.

Add to the ticket prices, expenditures for food, drink and other items at Rogers Place, and it will only add to an already pricey bill.

While the expensive tickets may discourage some would-be spectators, the excitement of a playoff run for the first time since 2006 may also have fans willing to dig deeper into their wallets. The Oilers are currently fourth in the Western Conference with 78 points and a record of 35-23-8.

Fans will also be looking forward to seeing Connor McDavid’s playoff debut and a potential face off against the Calgary Flames, resurrecting the Battle of Alberta.

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 12.

