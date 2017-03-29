40-year-old man dies in Delta crash early Wednesday morning

Delta Police are now on scene of a fatal head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a 40-year-old man from Surrey died in the crash that happened at 2:40 a.m.

He was the driver of a car that police say appears to have swerved into oncoming traffic on Deltaport Way near Arthur Drive and collided with a semi-truck. First responders tried to save the man and rushed him to hospital but he died enroute.

The driver of the semi was not physically injured but was transported to hospital suffering from shock.

The road is currently closed in this area while a Traffic Analyst Team is on scene.

There is no access to Deltaport Way from Highway 17 at this time and traffic is being diverted to Salish Sea Drive from Highway 17. Deltaport Way is closed in both directions at Arthur Drive.

It is not known if the rain was a factor in the collision but weather was bad at the time.

More to come.