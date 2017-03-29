Canada
March 29, 2017 5:35 am
Updated: March 29, 2017 5:38 am

Strike averted as Purolator, Teamsters reach tentative contract agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Purolator customers caught off guard by company decision to no longer accepting packages for shipment across Canada ahead of potential strike

A A

Purolator says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Teamsters Canada ahead of today’s strike deadline.

The company says it is returning to normal operations and again accepting shipments after stopping them on Tuesday.

Purolator says it won’t reveal the specifics of the tentative agreement until union members review and vote on the contract.

Story continues below

Teamsters Canada had issued the 72-hour strike notice on Sunday after most of its more than 8,000 members at Purolator voted to reject the company’s final offer.

READ MORE: Purolator suspends shipments Canada-wide as strike looms

Purolator said it would try its best to deliver shipments already in its network in the event of a strike, but also warned of delays.

The strike deadline was 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience over the past few days,” said Purolator vice president Ken Johnston in a statement.

“We’re happy to get back to delivering our customers’ packages now that we’ve reached an agreement.”
Report an error
72-hour strike notice
Purolator
Purolator Strike
Purolator strike averted
strike notice
Teamsters Canada
tentative contract
tentative contract agreement

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News