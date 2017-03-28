Purolator suspends shipments Canada-wide as strike looms

Purolator suspended shipment pick-ups Tuesday, after Teamsters Canada, which represents the majority of the company’s front line workers, issued a 72-hour strike notice.

With union members threatening to strike Wednesday afternoon, the company said it made the decision to stop accepting new shipments to “mitigate the disruption of shipments.” However, Purolator said it expects to complete shipments already in its system.

Purolator's final offer has been rejected by members. Therefore, we've served a 72 hour notice of strike action to the company. — Teamsters Canada (@TeamstersCanada) March 26, 2017

“This decision is necessary to mitigate the disruption of shipments tendered to us by our customers, should a labour disruption occur. Purolator will make our best effort to deliver shipments currently in our network, however extended ground shipments may experience a delay,” read a company statement issued Tuesday.

“We remain optimistic regarding the ongoing contract negotiations between Purolator and the Teamsters, and as such Purolator management is actively working through plans to resume full service as quickly as possible, once an agreement has been reached.”

Teamsters members rejected Purolator’s final offer Sunday. The company has said it looks forward to resuming collective bargaining with the union.