Residents concern about proposed location of second Okanagan Lake bridge

The provincial government is holding another round of open houses with the focus of improving traffic flows though the central Okanagan corridor.

Part of the plan includes construction of a new bridge across Okanagan Lake.

The government has narrowed down the list on where the new bridge should be located and that’s making some residents nervous.

“They range from Manhattan Point to just south of Poplar Point. In that area, there are four landing locations around the Tolko Mill that could be connected to a road going back to Clement Avenue,” Murray Tekano with the Ministry of Transportation said.

All four options lead off Clement Avenue. The fourth option would come out at the base of Knox Mountain on Broadway Avenue.

Broadway Avenue resident Francois Lascelles is disappointed the new bridge route might be in front of his house and is not convinced a second crossing is the right way to go.

“It would be unfortunate for us and I’m not sure more cars driving through Kelowna is what we need. It’s not the kind of lifestyle that we’re looking for when we move here,” Lascelles said.

Neighbour Marriam Van Leening said a new highway at the base of Knox Mountain would be a setback for the neighbourhood and park.

“It would be sad if a beautiful neighbourhood like this would be destroyed with a highway and even Knox Mountain with all the beautiful trees and animals. It’s one big playground for all the people,” she said.

Van Leening would prefer to see the new bridge located right beside the current one and the government hasn’t ruled that out.

“It might be that there’s a parallel bridge in that location,” Tekano said.

He said the government should have an answer on the location for the new bridge either late this year or in early 2018.